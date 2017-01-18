Tom Hardy hints that he might be in the running to be the next James Bond

It’s time for the first who-could-be-the-new-James-Bond story of 2017.

Tom Hardy was asked about his interest in the 007 role by The Daily Beast while doing press for his new TV show “Taboo” and he got very cryptic with his answer.

“You know, there’s a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting, and in the fellowship of my peer group, that if you talk about it you’re automatically out of the race,” Hardy said. “So I can’t possibly comment on that one! If I mention it, it’s gone.”

Now this could be a major hint that Hardy is gunning for the role, or he could just be having fun with a reporter. But what will happen now is Hardy will jump Tom Hiddleston and Idris Elba (both have said they are not going after the Bond role) as the most recognised name to flirt with the Bond rumours.

However, this is still only playful fun as MGM/Sony have neither confirmed nor denied that the current Bond, Daniel Craig, will return for another movie. Though, one of the film’s producers has said he’s their “first choice” for the role.

The 25th James Bond movie is currently in preproduction.

NOW WATCH: Here are all the comic book movies coming out in 2017



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.