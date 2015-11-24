Tom Hardy is getting his own action show on FX

Tom Hardy is coming to the small screen. The “Mad Max: Fury Road” actor is starring in his own event series for FX and BBC One. The eight-episode series starts shooting this week in London.

Titled “Taboo,” the show stars Hardy as James Keziah Delaney. James returns to 1814 London after 10 years in Africa to discover that he has been left a mysterious legacy by his father. Driven to wage war on those who have wronged him, Delaney finds himself in a face-off against the East India Company, while playing a dangerous game between two warring nations — Britain and America.

Hardy serves as an executive producer and co-wrote the story the show is based on with his father, Chips Hardy, who will act as a consulting producer. Ridley Scott’s Scott Free London and Hardy’s Hardy Son & Baker are producing for, with Sonar Entertainment distributing worldwide outside the UK.

Commissioned by BBC One and co-produced with FX, “Taboo” was created by Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders,” “Locke”) from a story co-written by Hardy and his father, Chips Hardy, who will act as a consulting producer. Kristoffer Nyholm (Danish TV series “The Killing”) will direct.

