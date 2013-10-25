Tom Hardy Will Play Elton John In 'Rocketman' Biopic

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images Tom Hardy’s breakout role came as the villainous ‘Bane’ in ‘The Dark Night Rises.’

Tom Hardy is ditching his Bane mask for a new role.

“The Dark Knight Rises” villain will play Sir Elton John in the Rocket Pictures’ biopic “Rocketman.”

The screenplay, written by Lee Hall (“War Horse”), will tell the story of the iconic piano man’s rise to fame, beginning with childhood when John was a 5-year-old musical prodigy.

Tom Hardy, a 36-year-old British actor, is known for his work in “Inception,” “Warrior,” and “Lawless,” and his breakout role as Bane in “The Dark Knight Rises.”

John will be an executive producer of the film, and will re-record a number of his hits specifically for the film.

Michael Gracey is set to direct the film, which is slated to start shooting next fall.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.