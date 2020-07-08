Tom Hanks says he has 'no respect' for people that don't wear masks

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Tom Hanks is an actor.

Tom Hanks has “no respect” for people that don’t wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic, he told the Associated Press on Monday.

Though the CDC recommends all Americans wear masks in public, many people refuse to use face coverings.

“I don’t get it. I simply do not get it. It is literally the least you can do,” Hanks said.

He added, “If you can’t wear a mask and wash your hands and social distance, I got no respect for you, man.”

The CDC recommends that all Americans wear face masks in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and some states have even mandated face coverings, threatening fines for non-mask wearers.

Despite studies showing that face coverings lower rates of COVID-19 transmission, some people have refused to wear them – like a man who had to be removed from a Spirit Airline flight for taking off his mask and a woman that went viral for throwing a fit at a Trader Joe’s after being told she needed to wear a mask inside the store.

“I don’t get it. I simply do not get it. It is literally the least you can do,” the actor, 63, said.

The “Greyhound” actor then elaborated on why he doesn’t agree with people’s decision to ignore experts’ advice to wear masks.

“If anybody wants to build up an argument about doing the least they can do, I wouldn’t trust them with a driver’s licence. I mean, when you drive a car, you’ve got to obey speed limits, you’ve got to use your turn signals, you’ve got to avoid hitting pedestrians. If you can’t do those three things, you shouldn’t be driving a car,” he said.

Hanks added, “If you can’t wear a mask and wash your hands and social distance, I’ve got no respect for you, man. I don’t buy your argument.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were treated for the novel coronavirus in Australia.

The actor and his wife Rita Wilson, 63, were some of the first famous figures to test positive for COVID-19 while filming a movie in Australia in early March.

Since recovering, they have both opened up about their experience with the disease and donated plasma as part of research efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hanks said that both of their symptoms, which were very different, lasted about two weeks during an interview with The Guardian on Monday. While Wilson lost her sense of taste and smell, ran a high fever, and had severe nausea, Hanks felt fatigued and lost his ability to concentrate.

The actor, now fully healed from the virus, shared his opinion on how the U.S. is handling the coronavirus as a nation, saying that he has “nothing but question marks” about how the pandemic is being managed by both government officials and everyday citizens.

“There’s really only three things everyone needs to do: wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands. I know societally it’s been politicized, but I don’t get it, man,” he said.

“I don’t understand how anyone can put their foot down and say: ‘I don’t have to do my part.'”

