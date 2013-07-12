Tom Hanks Is Walt Disney In The First Trailer For 'Saving Mr. Banks'

Disney has released it’s anticipated first trailer for “Saving Mr. Banks” with Tom Hanks as Walt Disney himself.



The movie follows Disney as he tries to obtain the rights from author P.L. Travers (Emma Thompson) to make a film adaptation her novel “Mary Poppins.”

However, she has no intention of letting her tale receive the Hollywood treatment.

“Saving Mr. Banks” comes to theatres December 20. It will have a limited release the week prior.

