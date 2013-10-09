Tom Hanks Reveals He Has Type 2 Diabetes Due To Extreme Weight Loss And Gain For Movie Roles

CBS Tom Hanks opens up to David Letterman about his health.

Tom Hanks was promoting his latest film “Captain Phillips” on the “Late Show With David Letterman” Monday, when the 57-year-old actor revealed he has Type 2 Diabetes.

“I went to the doctor and he said, ‘you know those high blood pressure levels you’ve been dealing with since you were 36? Well you’ve graduated, you’ve got Type 2 Diabetes, young man,” Hanks opened up to Letterman.

Symptoms of the disease initially began in 1992 when Hanks packed on 30 pounds to play a baseball coach in “A League of Their Own.”

In 2000, he dropped from 225 pounds to 170 pounds to play a man stranded on a desert island in “Castaway.”

Hanks told Letterman, “My doctor said, ‘Look, if you can weigh as much as you weighed in high school, you will essentially be completely healthy. You will not have Type 2 diabetes.’ And then I said to her, ‘Well, then, I’m gonna have Type 2 diabetes because there is no way I can weigh as much as I did in high school.’

Hanks jokingly told Letterman that he weighed just 96 pounds in high school.

CBS medical contributor Dr. Holly Phillips explained on “CBS This Morning,” “In dramatic weight gain or dramatic weight loss, the equilibrium of the body is just completely off. So that may predispose him to developing Type 2 Diabetes later.”

Watch the “CBS This Morning” report on Hanks’ diagnosis, including his comments to Letterman, below.

Tom Hanks gained 30 pounds to play coach Jimmy Dugan in 1992’s “A League Of Their Own”:

He went from 225 pounds to 170 pounds in 2000 for “Castaway”:

