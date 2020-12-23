Tom Hanks cried off-camera to help his 12-year-old 'News of the World' costar get emotional

Universal Pictures/Netflix ‘News of the World’ is directed by Paul Greengrass.

12-year-old “News of the World” actress Helena Zengel said that Tom Hanks would cry off-camera during scenes he wasn’t in to help her reach the emotion she needed.

Zengel said: “Doing it again and again for your partner when you don’t even see yourself in the movie was really amazing and great.”

“News of the World” follows a Civil War veteran (Hanks) on an epic journey with a young girl (Zengel) to help find her a home and reunite her with her aunt and uncle.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While shooting a particular scene for his new movie, Tom Hanks cried in every single take even when he was off-camera in order to help out his 12-year-old costar, Helena Zengel.

Hanks and Zengel star together in Paul Greengrass’ “News of the World,” and Zengel was full of praise for the two-time Oscar-winner at a digital screening.

According to Page Six, Zengel said: “He was literally crying in every scene, even when it wasn’t shot on him â€” it was my close-up.”

The actress, who already has twelve other IMDB credits to her name, continued: “He cried in every scene that I should get emotional. Doing it again and again for your partner when you don’t even see yourself in the movie was really amazing and great.”

Universal Pictures / Netflix Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel in ‘News of the World.’

Hanks has a reputation for being one of the nicest people in Hollywood, so it’s no suprise to hear the dedication and lengths he went to to help out his young costar.

Out internationally on Netflix but only in select theatres in the US on Christmas Day, “News of the World” follows Hanks as a Civil War veteran travelling hundreds of miles with a young girl (Zengel) in order to deliver her to her aunt and uncle, and help find her a place to call home.

It’s the second collaboration from Hanks and Greengrass, who previously worked together on 2013’s “Captain Phillips,” which was nominated for six Oscars including best picture.

Hanks only just missed out on a nomination himself for that movie, but he is back in the awards conversation once again for “News of the World,” and could earn his seventh total Oscar nomination. He previously won back-to-back best actor awards in 1994 and 1995 for “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump,” respectively.

Recently, Hanks, who has recovered from coronavirus, told Today that he would get the vaccination publicly to show how safe it is. However, he also said that he and wife Rita Wilson, who was also diagnosed, will wait to get it “long after everybody who truly needs to get it.”

Read more:

THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘You’ve Got Mail’ 22 years later

Tom Hanks paid for the iconic cross-country running scene to be in ‘Forrest Gump’ himself after the studio said it was too expensive

‘Borat 2’ director explains how they pulled off the Tom Hanks cameo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.