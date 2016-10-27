People are struggling to tell if this is a photo of Tom Hanks or Bill Murray

Three years ago, a mum submitted a picture to a Facebook group called “Reasons My Son Is Crying.”

The caption read “He met Bill Murray.”

The mother — identified in the comments as Laura DiMichele-Ross — had no idea she was starting a celebrity identification debate that would last for years.



Depending on how you look at the picture, it can be difficult to discern whether or not it’s actually Murray himself or actor Tom Hanks. The comment section was immediately flooded with people questioning the accuracy of the image’s description.

People went crazy for the photo when it was originally posted in 2013, and now it has resurfaced on Facebook and been picked up by the Today Show and other media outlets like the A.V. Club (where we first spotted it again).

Murray seems to be imitating the crying baby in the picture, which is causing all the confusion among people inclined to believe it’s Tom Hanks.

As another member of the Facebook group pointed out: “When Bill Murray is crying, he starts to look like Tom Hanks.”

The mother, DiMichele-Ross, has assured the public that it’s definitely not Tom Hanks.

“It’s totally Bill,” she wrote in the comments. “I can vouch cause I’m the one in the photo with the massive grin thinking ‘Oh my god this is going to be an awesome photo!'”

