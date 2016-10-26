Tom Hanks proves he can still do the rap from 'Big' 28 years later

Tom Hanks is always up for turning back the clock to reminisce on his classic movies before he became “America’s Dad.”

A video is currently making the rounds of Hanks diving back into “Big.” The movie star teamed with the hit YouTube channel Wong Fu Productions on an impromptu rendition of the “Shimmy Shimmy Cocoa Pop” rap from the classic comedy.

In the middle of an interview with Hanks and director Ron Howard for the release of their new movie “Inferno” (in theatres Friday), Philip Wang asks Hanks if they can do the rap together, and though it’s been 28 years since the movie came out, Hanks did it without hesitation.

“I actually stole that from my kid’s summer camp,” Hanks said after the rap. “We needed a thing in the movie and I said, ‘How about we do this?'”

Watch Hanks do the “Big” rap below:

