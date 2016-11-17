Tom Hanks: Why 'we are going to be all right' when Trump is president

With the US in social unrest following Donald Trump winning the presidential election, Tom Hanks, aka America’s Dad, has stepped up to settle everyone down.

No, he didn’t announce that he’s running in 2020, though Michael Moore thinks he should. Instead, while being honored by the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Tuesday, the Oscar-winning actor spent his time onstage telling everyone that things will be “all right.”

“In my own lifetime, our streets were in chaos, our generations were fighting each other tooth and nail, and every dinner table ended up being as close to a fistfight as our families would allow,” Hanks said, according to Vulture. “We have been in a place where we looked at our leaders and wondered what the hell were they thinking of?”

The way Hanks sees it, the US Constitution will always keep us safe. After singing a few lines from it, he said, “That document is going to protect us, over and over again, whether or not our neighbours preserve and protect and defend it themselves.

“We are going to be all right, because we constantly get to tell the whole world who we are,” Hanks continued. “We constantly get to define ourselves as Americans. We do have the greatest country in the world. We may move at a slow pace, but we do have the greatest country in the world, because we are always moving toward a more perfect Union.”

And he shot down the talk of him running for president.

“Just because I’m an actor, I can give a good speech, I agree with that,” he told Vulture. “But the concept of actually voting for someone just because they can do that? Then Monty Hall could have been president of the United States! I get what he’s saying. I understand, but I don’t buy my participation.”

