HOUSE OF THE DAY: Billionaire Pistons Owner Tom Gores Is Selling His Beverly Hills Mansion For $10.75 Million

Tom Gores, owner of the NBA’s Detroit Pistons and founder of global private equity firm Platinum Equity, has listed his $10.75 million Beverly Hills mansion, according to Trulia.The 11,000-square-foot home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and sits in a private gated community.
Trulia is reporting that Gores, who appeared on the Forbes’ 2012 billionaires list with a net worth of $2.5 billion, is leaving his current abode for an upgraded “massive, billionaire-worthy home” in the Holmby Hills area of Beverly Hills.
The gourmet kitchen has a large centre island, walk-in-pantry with refrigerator, and eat-in breakfast area.
After making your guests a drink at one of your home's two bars, escort them to the formal dining room for casual conversation.
