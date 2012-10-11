HOUSE OF THE DAY: Billionaire Pistons Owner Tom Gores Is Selling His Beverly Hills Mansion For $10.75 Million

Photo: Trulia

Tom Gores, owner of the NBA’s Detroit Pistons and founder of global private equity firm Platinum Equity, has listed his $10.75 million Beverly Hills mansion, according to Trulia.The 11,000-square-foot home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and sits in a private gated community.



Trulia is reporting that Gores, who appeared on the Forbes’ 2012 billionaires list with a net worth of $2.5 billion, is leaving his current abode for an upgraded “massive, billionaire-worthy home” in the Holmby Hills area of Beverly Hills.

