HOUSE OF THE DAY: Billionaire Pistons Owner Tom Gores Is Selling His Beverly Hills Mansion For $10.75 Million

Meredith Galante
tom gores beverly hills mansion

Photo: Trulia

Tom Gores, owner of the NBA’s Detroit Pistons and founder of global private equity firm Platinum Equity, has listed his $10.75 million Beverly Hills mansion, according to Trulia.The 11,000-square-foot home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and sits in a private gated community. 

Trulia is reporting that Gores, who appeared on the Forbes’ 2012 billionaires list with a net worth of $2.5 billion, is leaving his current abode for an upgraded “massive, billionaire-worthy home” in the Holmby Hills area of Beverly Hills.

Welcome to Beresford Road.

The exposed beamed ceiling adds texture to this room.

The sweeping staircase leads to the living room.

The gourmet kitchen has a large centre island, walk-in-pantry with refrigerator, and eat-in breakfast area.

The huge range lends it self well to entertaining for a large group.

The listing touts the home's arched doorways.

After making your guests a drink at one of your home's two bars, escort them to the formal dining room for casual conversation.

Keep cozy by the fire in the master bedroom.

On the second level, each bedroom has an ensuite bathroom.

The master bathroom is truly stunning with its marble floors and bay window.

The design in the wood-paneled library has an old-world luxury feel to it.

The billiards room has murals on the wall that exude an outdoor ambiance.

Off the billiards room is a patio with more murals.

The home is Mediterranean style, designed by Hablinski Manion.

There is a bathhouse and gazebo on the grounds.

The landscaping is a luscious green colour.

The home features a salt water pool.

Prefer wine country?

DON'T MISS: Buy This Stunning Home In California Wine Country For $11.5 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.