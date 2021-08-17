Tom Girardi’s law firm is auctioning off lingerie, Erika Jayne ‘collectibles,’ and a Cadillac to pay back money it owes creditors

Erika Jayne’s ex-husband Tom Girardi’s law firm is auctioning off items after filing for bankruptcy. Steve Eichner/NameFace/SIPA USA

Erika Jayne’s ex-husband’s law firm is auctioning off all of its assets after filing for bankruptcy.

Items include lingerie Tom Girardi bought and a 2011 Cadillac.

Fans can also buy a rotisserie chicken oven, a ceremonial Chinese sword, or a signed Jay Leno photo.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s legal drama is still unfolding, Girardi’s law firm has moved to selling off assets, including underwear, to settle some of its debts.

Girardi’s law firm Girardi Keese filed for bankruptcy in December and is now in the process of liquidating to help pay off creditors who claim that the personal-injury attorney embezzled millions of dollars to fund his and Jayne’s lavish lifestyle.

The auction, which will begin closing on August 25, includes red Agent Provocateur lingerie and Girardi’s receipt for it. Bidding for the lacy set, including a piece named “birthday suit,” is currently at $100.

The red lingerie that’s up for auction. ThreeSixty Asset Advisors

Fans can also buy a whole package of “Erika Jayne Collectibles,” which includes magazines signed by “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, along with one of her CDs and a Billboard plaque.

There have already been 30 bids on that collection at the time of writing, with the current price at $825.

Fans can buy a whole package of Jayne collectibles, including one of her CDs. Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

Girardi’s law firm has put a total of 697 items up for auction, with other items including a rotisserie chicken oven, Girardi’s monogrammed briefcase, and a 2011 Cadillac.

There’s also plenty of office furniture, some Versace crystal bowls, a bedazzled globe, dozens of bottles of Champagne, a Chinese ceremonial sword, and an autographed photo of Jay Leno.

You can even buy Girardi’s old awards, which include “litigating legend,” “trial lawyer hall of fame,” and “man of the year.”

Shortly after Jayne split from Girardi in November, a class-action lawsuit claimed the couple’s divorce was a “sham” to hide money that Girardi was accused of embezzling from the widows and orphans of plane-crash victims.

Jayne and Girardi have been accused of embezzling millions from plane crash victims. Backgrid

In July, a judge ruled that Jayne was liable to pay three of her husband’s former clients who are owed $11 million.

The motion came after a bankruptcy trustee found that Girardi had transferred $20 million in loans from his law firm, Girardi Keese, to Jayne’s company, EJ Global.

Jayne’s legal woes have been covered extensively on this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” In one recent episode, Jayne told her costars that Girardi’s personality completely changed after he drove off a cliff and was unconscious for 12 hours in 2017.