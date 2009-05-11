Tom Friedman's Successful Business Model For Journalism

Tom Friedman’s figured out how to get people paying for journalism. We’re just not sure this is a panacea for the problems at the Times, though:



SF Gate: Judging by the $75,000 speaking fee it paid to New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has plenty of green to burn even in these lean times.

The agency, which gets its money from business permits and federal and state sources, booked the Pulitzer Prize-winning pundit to appear this past week at its big climate summit in downtown Oakland’s Fox theatre, attended by 500 invited bureaucrats.

In addition to Friedman’s speaking fee, the air board picked up his tab for a night at the Claremont Resort.

The best part of it all is that Friedman mostly regurgitated an old speech that’s available online for free.

