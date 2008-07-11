Tom Freston Shows Up In Sun Valley, Gets A Job Offer

The lure of Sun Valley is that moguls get to mingle with their peers. One potential downside: Awkward encounters like the ones we imagine Tom Freston has had with Viacom boss Philippe Dauman, who replaced Freston after Sumner Redstone sacked him two years ago. At least Sumner bailed this year.



But back to the upside: Sun Valley may be a good place for an out-of-work mogul to get a new job.NY Post’s Peter Lauria overheard Scripps CEO Ken Lowe asking when Freston’s lengthy and lucrative non-compete expires:

“When is that up? Is it soon?” Lowe was overheard asking Freston at the resort’s Duchin Lounge bar. “Because I’d like to talk to you when it is.”

True to form, Freston responded like a man who knows he really need never work again.

When responding to Lowe’s question, Freston shrugged his shoulders and said he didn’t know when the non-compete agreement expired.

photo credit: New York Post

