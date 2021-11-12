Tom Ford says he paid $90,000 to buy back a dress he designed

Tom Ford attends the 2021 Met Gala celebrating ‘In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion’ at Metropolitan Museum of Art. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Fashion designer Tom Ford told The Guardian paid $US90,000 ($AU123,236) to buy one of his own dresses.

Ford has worked as the creative director of Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, and his eponymous line.

“The clothes we make are not meant to be thrown away,” he told the publication.

Fashion designer Tom Ford said he recently spent $US90,000 ($AU123,236) to buy back a dress he designed during his time as the creative director of Yves Saint Laurent, according to The Guardian.

In an interview with Karen Dacre published on Wednesday, Ford said that he purchased the dress designed during his 1999-2004 tenure at YSL, to add to his archive.

“The clothes we make are not meant to be thrown away,” he told Dacre, noting that luxury fashion should lend itself sustainability.

Ford, who was honored with a Green Carpet Fashion Award in September 2017, focuses on environmentally conscious practices in his work, Vogue reported at the time.

The former Gucci creative director from 1994-2004 told the magazine: “When something is beautifully and consciously made and is of the highest quality, it is not meant to be thrown away and will not be destined to end up in a landfill.”

“It is destined to be used by its current owner and then become vintage fashion that is reused for as long as possible,” he added. He also said that he sources “artisanal” factories that have less impact on the environment and employ their workers ethnically.

Ford, who The Guardian reports has fronted a $US2bn a year eponymous label since 2004, also told Dacre that “the future of fashion is increasingly cartoonish.”

Speaking about the increased digitalization of fashion, he said: “Instagram has broken down the rules. People dress up to take pictures of themselves to post online, everything is exaggerated – especially the eyebrows.”

Representatives for Tom Ford did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.