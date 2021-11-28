Tom Ford said he ‘laughed out loud’ watching ‘House of Gucci’ and compared it to surviving a hurricane

Tom Ford attends the Ambassadors For Humanity Gala in Beverly Hills, California. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Tom Ford penned a Saturday essay for Air Mail after watching “House of Gucci” for the first time.

Ford was creative director of Gucci from 1994 to 2004.

Ford said that while he couldn’t enjoy the film’s “humor and camp,” he believes it will do well at the box office.

Fashion designer and filmmaker Tom Ford recently viewed Ridley Scott’s new movie, “House of Gucci,” and voiced some conflicting thoughts.

On Saturday Air Mail released an essay penned by Ford where he shared his feelings after viewing the movie for the first time.

The film focuses on Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, played by Lady Gaga and Adam Driver respectively, as they fight for control of the Gucci fashion house. Actors Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino also star in the film, which was released on Wednesday.

“The film is … well, I’m still not quite sure what it is exactly, but somehow I felt as though I had lived through a hurricane when I left the theater,” Ford began in the essay. “Was it a farce or a gripping tale of greed? I often laughed out loud, but was I supposed to?”

Ford was the creative director of Gucci for 20 years, from 1994 to 2004. He admitted that his opinions may be biased as he knew Maurizio Gucci, the former head of the fashion brand, and vividly remembered his murder on March 27, 1995.

Ford, who is portrayed in the film by Reeve Carney, mentioned that one scene depicting a toast between him and Maurizio Gucci after Ford becomes creative director never happened.

Ford praised Driver for his “subtle and nuanced performance,” but remarked that some of his co-stars were battling “to see who can chew up the most scenery.”

“At times, when Al Pacino, as Aldo Gucci, and Jared Leto, as Aldo’s son Paolo Gucci, were on-screen, I was not completely sure that I wasn’t watching a ‘Saturday Night Live’ version of the tale,” he continued in his essay.

Ford praised Lady Gaga as “the true star of the film,” and claimed that “she steals the show.”

Overall, Ford expressed he “was deeply sad for several days” after watching “House of Gucci,” explaining that it was difficult for him to enjoy the film’s “humor and camp” as someone who lived the events in real life.

Yet, the fashion designer noted that the film will be a hit regardless, “with Gaga’s and Driver’s strong performances, powerful over-the-top portrayals by the entire cast, impeccable costumes, stunning sets, and beautiful cinematography.”

Ford concluded, “Splash the Gucci name across things and they usually sell.”

Representatives for Ford did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.