Market Timer Who Advises Steve Cohen Sees Stocks Tanking In Just One Or Two Weeks

Photo: MarketStudies.com

Predictions are a dime a dozen, but this has been getting some play…Tom DeMark, a followed market timer with his own proprietary market timing measures, sees a significant market top in just the next couple of weeks, according to Bloomberg. That will be followed by a decline of 11% in the S&P 500.



Even a drop twice that size is plausible.

In terms of what specific indicators he’s seeing right now, he doesn’t get into that, though on his website you can see a long list of the indicators he uses. On his website he says he advises SAC Capital’s Steve Cohen.

Grain, salt, etc.

