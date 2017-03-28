Former Republican House majority leader says it's a 'rookie mistake' for Trump to work with Democrats

Former Republican House Majority Leader Tom DeLay said Monday that President Donald Trump’s suggestion he would be “totally open” to working with Democrats after the failure of the American Health Care Act was “very dangerous” politically and a “rookie mistake.”

The Texas Republican cited former House Speaker John Boehner and President George H.W. Bush on CNN as example of Republicans who did exactly that and hurt themselves.

“It’s not a good idea,” DeLay told the cable news outlet. “Just because you’re upset with the Republicans and conservatives — who are standing on principal by the way — and it’s sort of a rookie mistake [to say] that, ‘well, now I’m going to work with the Democrats.'”

“It’s very dangerous and very risky,” he continued.

After the AHCA — the bill which aimed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act — was pulled from the House floor Friday after it was clear it would not have enough votes to pass, Trump said he was willing to work with Democrats on future health care initiatives “when they all become civilized.”

DeLay resigned from Congress in 2006 following his deputy chief of staff pleading guilty to conspiracy and corruption charges as a part of the Jack Abramoff scandal. DeLay was earlier indicted on charges of conspiracy and money laundering as a part of a campaign finance investigation, which led him to step down as House majority leader. He was later found guilty but subsequently had the convictions overturned and he was acquitted.

