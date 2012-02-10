Tom Cruise's Top 10 Highest Grossing Films Of All Time

Tom Cruise is turning 50 this year and what better way to kick off the new year than with a massive run at the box office.



Cruise’s latest film, “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” has crushed all of his previous titles by over $30 million and continues to climb in revenue.

Not only did it demolish the previous franchise records, but the film also made history for breaking December IMAX records previously held by “Tron: Legacy.”

Worldwide, the film has brought in more than “Titanic”‘s domestic lifetime gross of $600 million.

To celebrate his success at the box office, we’re counting down Tom’s top 10 films, and you may be surprised at some left off the list. “Risky Business,” we’re looking at you.

