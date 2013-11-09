Tom Cruise Says His Job Is As Tough As Fighting In Afghanistan

Famed actor Tom Cruise recently said that his job is comparable to being deployed to Afghanistan, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Cruise has a reported net worth of $US270 million. A Marine corporal makes roughly $US25,000 a year, before taxes.

Cruise is suing a magazine publisher for libel and his quotes came in the midst of a deposition, TMZ said.

“That’s what it feels like.” Cruise reportedly said on his job being like serving in a war zone. “And certainly on this last movie, it was brutal. It was brutal.”

Cruise was apparently referring to filming his latest blockbuster, Oblivion, which filmed in Louisiana, Iceland, New York, and California.

Cruise was reportedly paid $US20 million for his work in the film.

Of course, he also was not shot at, forced to go on marches or patrols, and was never in danger of stepping on an improvised explosive device.

But then, what do I know? While I have been to Afghanistan, I have never been Tom Cruise; maybe it’s awful.

