Tom Cruise's 10 Highest-Grossing Films Of All Time

Tom Cruise’s new Sci-Fi flick “Oblivion” came out over the weekend.
Despite some harsh reviews, the film did amazing at the box office.
After a 2012 riddled with flops—remember “Rock of Ages” and “Jack Reacher“—it was Cruise’s first non-sequel in seven years to earn more than $30 million at theatres.
His last big box-office hit was 2011’s “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.”
The film made history for breaking December IMAX records previously held by “Tron: Legacy.”
However, it opened to a small $12.8 million at theatres.
In honour of Cruise’s big return to theatres we’re counting down the actor’s highest-grossing films worldwide. While “Oblivion” may not make the list yet, it will be in a matter of time.
1. 'War of the Worlds': $65 million
2. 'Mission: Impossible II': $58 million
3. 'Mission: Impossible III': $48 million
4. 'Mission: Impossible': $45 million
5. 'Oblivion': $37 million
(Source: BoxOfficeMojo)
