Tom Cruise's 10 Highest-Grossing Films Of All Time

Tom Cruise’s ‘Oblivion’ was his largest opening (for a non-sequel) since ‘War of the Worlds.’

Tom Cruise’s new Sci-Fi flick “Oblivion” came out over the weekend.



Despite some harsh reviews, the film did amazing at the box office.

After a 2012 riddled with flops—remember “Rock of Ages” and “Jack Reacher“—it was Cruise’s first non-sequel in seven years to earn more than $30 million at theatres.

His last big box-office hit was 2011’s “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.”

The film made history for breaking December IMAX records previously held by “Tron: Legacy.”

However, it opened to a small $12.8 million at theatres.

In honour of Cruise’s big return to theatres we’re counting down the actor’s highest-grossing films worldwide. While “Oblivion” may not make the list yet, it will be in a matter of time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.