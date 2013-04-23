Tom Cruise's 10 Highest-Grossing Films Of All Time

Kirsten Acuna
tom cruise oblivionTom Cruise’s ‘Oblivion’ was his largest opening (for a non-sequel) since ‘War of the Worlds.’

Tom Cruise’s new Sci-Fi flick “Oblivion” came out over the weekend. 

Despite some harsh reviews, the film did amazing at the box office. 

After a 2012 riddled with flops—remember “Rock of Ages” and “Jack Reacher“—it was Cruise’s first non-sequel in seven years to earn more than $30 million at theatres.

His last big box-office hit was 2011’s “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.” 

The film made history for breaking December IMAX records previously held by “Tron: Legacy.” 

However, it opened to a small $12.8 million at theatres.

In honour of Cruise’s big return to theatres we’re counting down the actor’s highest-grossing films worldwide. While “Oblivion” may not make the list yet, it will be in a matter of time.

Here are Cruise's top-grossing opening weekends:

1. 'War of the Worlds': $65 million
2. 'Mission: Impossible II': $58 million
3. 'Mission: Impossible III': $48 million
4. 'Mission: Impossible': $45 million
5. 'Oblivion': $37 million

