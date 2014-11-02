HOUSE OF THE DAY: Tom Cruise Has Listed His Stunning Colorado Estate For $59 Million





Tom Cruise has listed his sprawling 298-acre estate in Telluride, Colo. for $US59 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

While $US59 million seems like a hefty price tag, this property is expansive. The gated estate not only has a 10,000-square-foot main house with four bedrooms, a gym, recreation room, and library, but a 1,600-square-foot guesthouse with three other bedrooms as well.

There’s also a sports court for tennis, basketball, or ice hockey, and a private trail system with access to and views of the 14,000-foot mountains in the distance.

Sounds simply gorgeous.

Telluride Sotheby’s Real Estate listing agent Bill Fandel told WSJ that Cruise helped design and construct the stone and cedar home, which was completed in 1994.

In addition to being a destination in and of itself, the Cruise home is a 12-minute drive from downtown Telluride, Colo., as well as close to Telluride Ski Resort, one of the best in the world.

