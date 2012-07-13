Cruise's Lawyer Threatens To Sue National Enquirer For 'House Of Horrors'

Photo: The National Enquirer

Tom Cruise’s high-powered attorney threatened legal action against the National Enquirer for its “House of Horrors” cover story about Cruise. In a letter published by The Hollywood Reporter, Bert Fields goes off on the tabloids’ lurid cover story, which alleges in part that Tom kept his soon-to-be-ex Katie Holmes and their daughter Suri locked in a windowless room.



Since news broke that the couple are divorcing, media outlets have speculated that Cruise’s devotion to the Church of Scientology contributed to the split.

Fields says the magazine could have caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damages against the actor.

He writes:

“Your cover announces, as a fact, that ‘THE REAL TOM CRUISE IS A MONSTER.’ Mr. Cruise is certainly not a ‘monster.’ He is a caring father, a hardworking actor and, above all, an honest, decent man.”

The National Enquirer story also alleged that Holmes was subjected to “relentless verbal abuse, emotional punishment, humiliation and intimidation,” Fields wrote.

You can read the whole letter here. If you want to read the story in question, you’ll have to buy the tabloid or download it to your iPad because it’s not online yet.

