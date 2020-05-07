Tom Cruise wants to film the world's first action movie in space — and he's hoping a SpaceX rocket will take him there

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Tom Cruise is partnering with NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX to film the first narrative action movie in outer space.

Cruise plans to shoot the film on the International Space Station and be transported using a SpaceX rocket.

SpaceX intends to launch its first manned mission to the International Space Station May 27.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tom Cruise wants to take action movies to an extreme new level by filming his next blockbuster about 250 miles above Earth.

His hope: SpaceX, the rocket company founded by Elon Musk, will take him there.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed Tuesday that the agency will work with Cruise to shoot a film aboard the International Space Station. The news was first reported by Deadline.

The as-yet notional mission is a three-fold collaboration between SpaceX (a private company), NASA (a government agency), and Tom Cruise (a celebrity) to make the first narrative feature film outside Earth.

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

Bridenstine emphasised the film as a way to “inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality.”

NASA will grant private citizen access to the International Space Station’s facilities, however, NASA will require a fee to allow an independent astronaut aboard the station.

Elon Musk tweeted that SpaceX’s involvement with the mission “Should be a lot of fun!”

Should be a lot of fun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Russia is the only country with the ability to transport people to and from the station.

But SpaceX has been making efforts to send private citizens to space. To that end, the company plans to launch its first crewed mission to the International Space Station on May 27.

Veteran NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will ride inside SpaceX’s new Crew Dragon capsule, which will fly to orbit atop a 23-story Falcon 9 rocket. The company has spent the past eight years developing and testing the seven-person, cone-shaped vehicle with funding from NASA.

The new ship is part of the larger Commercial Crew Program, which the US government created in 2010 to resurrect NASA’s ability to launch people into space. The agency had to turn exclusively to Russia for crewed launches after flying the last space shuttle mission in July 2011. (Boeing is another partner with a new ship, though it has seen numerous setbacks in testing and is not expected to fly its first crew until 2021 at the earliest.)

SpaceX is also working with NASA to develop a larger, more efficient, and dramatically less expensive launch system called Starship, which both partners hope will help return astronauts to the surface of the moon. But that system is still in early development.

The partnership to film Cruise’s action movie is still in its infancy, as no studio has officially accepted to film the movie as of yet.

This story has been updated.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.