Tom Cruise is already talking about making another 'Mission: Impossible'

“Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” isn’t even in theatres yet but Tom Cruise is already talking about the next one.

While on “The Daily Show” Tuesday, the actor mentioned that part six of the franchise is already in the works.

“We’re starting to work on it now,” he told host Jon Stewart, adding, “We’ll probably start shooting it next summer.”

That is a really quick turnaround for the franchise, which usually takes three-to-four years to release a new “M:I.”

It’s possible Cruise might be thinking realistically about how many more movies in the franchise he’s got left. The actor is in incredible shape, but he is 53-years-old.

But it seems age is just a number for Cruise. He also has other action-packed projects in the works like a sequel to “Jack Reacher,” “Top Gun,” and while doing press this week for “Rogue Nation” (in theatres Friday), Cruise told MTV he’s pitched a sequel to his 2014 film, “Edge of Tomorrow.“

Warner Bros. Emily Blunt in ‘Edge of Tomorrow.’

“I pitched it to [“Rogue Nation” director and “Edge of Tomorrow” screenwriter Christopher] McQuarrie and [“Edge of Tomorrow” director] Doug [Liman]. We were there one night and I was like, I’ve got an idea for it,” he told MTV.

“Tomorrow” didn’t do well domestically, but audiences overseas enjoyed the movie, doubling what it earned in the States. The film then gained a following when it became available on Blu-ray and streaming.

Emily Blunt also starred in “Tomorrow,” and it sounds like Cruise has approached her to come back as the no-nonsense Rita.

“Gotta get Emily,” Cruise told MTV. “I was like ‘Emily, please.’ She was like, ‘Give me another year, please.'”

Watch Cruise’s “The Daily Show” interview below.



