Tom Cruise Supports "The 28th Amendment"

- Tom Cruise is rumoured to be very interested in starring in The 28th Amendment, even though he has five other potential projects in front of him. The Warner Bros. film about a U.S. president who discovers that a secret group running the government wants him dead may be helmed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck. Yikes! Does this mean Tom Cruise would be playing the president? (Variety)
- Fresh-faced Dakota Fanning is negotiating to play hard-partying, drug-using Cheri Currie, the lead singer of The Runaways, in the film about the all-girl group. Twilight’s Kristen Stewart is already attached to play Joan Jett. (Variety)
- Steve Carell will star in and produce the comedy Hi-T for Warner Bros. The film is about a man dealing with uncontrollable mood swings after an injury forces him to take testosterone injections. (Variety)
- Home Alone director Chris Columbus’ production company has acquired the rights to the graphic novel, Welcome to Hoxford, about a psychiatrist forced to team up with a mental patient to escape the werewolves who run the institution—another totally logical-sounding movie that we can really see the director of Stepmom and Mrs. Doubtfire producing. (Variety)
- Lionsgate has picked up two more films from Tyler Perry, including I Can Do Bad All By Myself, which we already reported he was working on, and Why Did I Get Married Too?, a sequel to Perry’s 2007 hit Why Did I Get Married. Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson is slated to star in Bad, which will also feature Perry’s Madea character and is set to be released on September 11. Married, meanwhile, is expected to be released on Easter weekend next year or April 2, 2010.
- MGM has acquired the comedy script, Once Upon a Time, a fairytale satire and adventure story. (THR)
- Former studio exec and current producer Nina Jacobson has picked up the film rights to the futuristic young-adult novel Hunger Games, which suddenly became a hot commodity in Hollywood after Twilight author Stephanie Meyer raved about it on her blog. (THR)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.