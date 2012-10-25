Tom Cruise Sues Life & Style For $50M Over Suri Abandonment Story

Photo: Life & Style

Don’t tell Tom Cruise he doesn’t spend any time with his six-year-old daughter, Suri.The 50-year-old recently divorced actor filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against “Life & Style” magazine Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles over the tabloid’s July cover story “Suri in Tears: Abandoned by Her Dad.”



Cruise’s attorney, Bert Fields, blasts the mag, saying their headline “is a disgusting, vicious lie.”

“Until this week, Tom was shooting a film on location, but he spoke to Suri every day,” Fields said in a statement. “He’s with Suri right now; and he was with her the day before Life & Style trumpeted their cruelly false accusation. Tom dearly loves Suri and the last thing he would ever do is abandoned her.”

“Tom doesn’t go around suing people. He’s not a litigious guy,” Fields continued. “But when these sleaze peddlers try to make money with disgusting lies about his relationship with his child, you bet he’s going to sue.”

But this isn’t the first time Fields has gone after a publication on Cruise’s behalf, the attorney also sent threatening letters to the National Enquirer and Vanity Fair this year regarding their coverage of the actor’s personal life and connections to Scientology.

And Fields didn’t hold back on taking shots at Life & Style’s owners, either: “These serial defamers are foreign-owned companies with their global headquarters in Hamburg. They take money from unsuspecting Americans by selling their malicious garbage. Having to pay a libel judgment may slow them down. Tom will undoubtedly give the money to charity. He always has.”

