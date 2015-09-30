Tom Cruise's rumoured Scientology retreat in the Hollywood Hills just sold for a loss at $11.4 million

Trulia.com Tom Cruise has shed tons of real estate baggage over the past couple of years.

Tom Cruise has reportedly sold his Hollywood Hills compound for $US1.6 million under the asking price.

The gated, European-style villa, which was listed in March for $US13 million, is said to have closed at

$US11.4 million, which is slightly less than the actor paid for it.

According to Variety, it’s rumoured that Cruise used the 2.5 acre property as a retreat for high-level Scientologists. Recently, Cruise’s sister was living on the property.

The estate comprises two parcels of land with a main house and guest house. The latter was purchased by Cruise for $US1.8 million shortly after he bought the main property in 2005 for $US9.85 million, bringing the total to $US11.65 million, not including any home improvements Cruise may have made.

The movie star seems to be undergoing a real estate overhaul. In November of last year he listed his Colorado estate for $US59 million, and back in 2013 he listed his New York townhouse for $US28 million, as well as an East Village condo for $US3 million. He currently lives in a Beverly Hills mansion he bought for $US30.5 million in 2007, according to Variety.

Keep scrolling for a tour of the Hollywood Hills mansion shrouded in Scientology rumours.

