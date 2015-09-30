Tom Cruise's rumoured Scientology retreat in the Hollywood Hills just sold for a loss at $11.4 million

Tom Cruise has reportedly sold his Hollywood Hills compound for $US1.6 million under the asking price.
The gated, European-style villa, which was listed in March for $US13 million, is said to have closed at
$US11.4 million, which is slightly less than the actor paid for it.
According to Variety, it’s rumoured that Cruise used the 2.5 acre property as a retreat for high-level Scientologists. Recently, Cruise’s sister was living on the property.
The estate comprises two parcels of land with a main house and guest house. The latter was purchased by Cruise for $US1.8 million shortly after he bought the main property in 2005 for $US9.85 million, bringing the total to $US11.65 million, not including any home improvements Cruise may have made.
The movie star seems to be undergoing a real estate overhaul. In November of last year he listed his Colorado estate for $US59 million, and back in 2013 he listed his New York townhouse for $US28 million, as well as an East Village condo for $US3 million. He currently lives in a Beverly Hills mansion he bought for $US30.5 million in 2007, according to Variety.
Keep scrolling for a tour of the Hollywood Hills mansion shrouded in Scientology rumours.
Welcome to Tom Cruise's Hollywood Hills compound. The home is right off of the famous Mulholland Drive, shielded from the street by fences and gates with a long, winding driveway.
The property has both a 4,965-square-foot main residence as well as a separate 1,742-square-foot guest house. The main house has oak floors and Venetian plaster walls.
The kitchen has a rustic feel with natural wood finishes, which is summarized by the listing agent as 'Italian farmhouse.'
The main mansion has three bathrooms with en suite bathrooms. The guest house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
