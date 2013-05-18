HOUSE OF THE DAY: Tom Cruise Is rumoured To Be Selling This Gorgeous NYC Townhouse For $28 Million

Megan Willett
Tom Cruise Greenich Village Townhouse

Tom Cruise is rumoured to be selling even more NYC real estate — this time a gorgeous townhouse on West 12th Street in Greenwich Village, according to the Real Deal.

The home, originally built in 1860, has 8,300 square feet of space with six floors (not including a rooftop patio) and six bedrooms.

Cruise is said to have originally bought the property in 2009 with ex-wife Katie Holmes for $15 million, according to The Real Estalker. The owner’s identity is masked by an LLC, but Cruise is believed to be the owner.

The Brown Harris Stevens listing of the incredible townhouse shows that the pad has five terraces, seven working fireplaces, and a built-in surround sound and humidification system. There’s also an elevator, laundry room, and gym.

This is supposedly Tom Cruise's Greenwich Village townhouse on West 12th Street.

Source: Brown Harris Stevens

It's 21 feet wide, and has 8,300 square feet of space spread across its six floors.

Source: Brown Harris Stevens

It also has seven working fireplaces, built-in surround sound, and a home gym.

Source: Brown Harris Stevens

The west-facing chef's kitchen gets plenty of light and leads out onto the garden-level patio.

Source: Brown Harris Stevens

There is an additional 2,000 square feet of space spread over the town house's five terraces.

Source: Brown Harris Stevens

As well as a rooftop patio with soaking Japanese tub and outdoor shower.

Source: Brown Harris Stevens

Here's the amazing floor plan.

Source: Brown Harris Stevens

