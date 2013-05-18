HOUSE OF THE DAY: Tom Cruise Is rumoured To Be Selling This Gorgeous NYC Townhouse For $28 Million

Tom Cruise is rumoured to be selling even more NYC real estate — this time a gorgeous townhouse on West 12th Street in Greenwich Village, according to the Real Deal.



The home, originally built in 1860, has 8,300 square feet of space with six floors (not including a rooftop patio) and six bedrooms.

Cruise is said to have originally bought the property in 2009 with ex-wife Katie Holmes for $15 million, according to The Real Estalker. The owner’s identity is masked by an LLC, but Cruise is believed to be the owner.

The Brown Harris Stevens listing of the incredible townhouse shows that the pad has five terraces, seven working fireplaces, and a built-in surround sound and humidification system. There’s also an elevator, laundry room, and gym.

