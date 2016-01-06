Tom Cruise is reportedly selling his enormous English country estate for $10 million

Savillis The house was built in 2003 on the site of a Victorian-era mansion.

Tom Cruise is reportedly selling another one of his real estate properties.

In what would be the fifth property either listed for sale or sold in the last three years, an English country mansion rumoured to be owned by Cruise just listed for $US7.4 million ($AU10.4m), according to Variety.

The enormous house contains 11,000 square feet of space and six bedrooms spread across four floors. Amenities include an underground parking garage, guest houses, a screening room, and even a gym.

The mansion is located in the middle of West Sussex county park land, which Variety notes is close to Scientology’s British headquarters.

Savills has the listing.

Smack in the middle of the English countryside is the manor home known only as Rede Place. Savills Rumoured to be owned by Tom Cruise, the home is an absolutely enormous 11,000 square feet. Savills It was constructed brand-new in 2003 after a Victorian-era residence that once stood here was torn down. Savills The interior of the home is nothing special, a mix of neutral colours and premium finishes. Savills There are six bedrooms spread across four floors in the home. Savills The plain kitchen does contain everything one might need: an island chopping block, a breakfast bar, and a breakfast room. Savills Downstairs, there's room for a game of billiards. Savills No actor's vacation home would be complete without a screening room. Savills A gym room with spring-loaded flooring completes the amenities. Savills The pool in the estate's rear adds to its holiday home vibe. Savills Multiple guest home outbuildings sit outside the main property, as well as a Victorian garage. Savills The guest homes are completely self-contained. Savills There's also a place to play tennis. Savills As well as trails to walk and enjoy the beautiful nature surrounding the estate. Savills

