Tom Cruise is reportedly selling another one of his real estate properties.
In what would be the fifth property either listed for sale or sold in the last three years, an English country mansion rumoured to be owned by Cruise just listed for $US7.4 million ($AU10.4m), according to Variety.
The enormous house contains 11,000 square feet of space and six bedrooms spread across four floors. Amenities include an underground parking garage, guest houses, a screening room, and even a gym.
The mansion is located in the middle of West Sussex county park land, which Variety notes is close to Scientology’s British headquarters.
Savills has the listing.
It was constructed brand-new in 2003 after a Victorian-era residence that once stood here was torn down.
The plain kitchen does contain everything one might need: an island chopping block, a breakfast bar, and a breakfast room.
