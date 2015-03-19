Tom Cruise is selling his Beverly Hills mansion that was rumoured to be a Scientology retreat for $13 million





Variety’s Mark David reports that Tom Cruise has listed his mansion on Mulholland Drive for just under $US13 million with the real estate Multiple Listing Service.

The European-style villa in Beverly Hills has two parcels with a total of 2.5 acres of land, according to the listing. The home is gated with three bedrooms and a fully detached guest house with an additional four bedrooms and bathrooms.

According to Variety, the home was rumoured to have been bought as a retreat for high-level Scientologists — it was purchased by two corporate entities back in 2005 — and Tom Cruise’s sister was recently living on the property.

The movie star seems to be undergoing a real estate overhaul. In November of last year he listed his Colorado estate for $US59 million and back in 2013 he listed his New York townhouse for $US28 million as well as an East Village condo for $US3 million. Variety reports he currently lives in a Beverly Hills mansion he bought for $US30.5 million in 2007.

The home is on sale for $US12.995 million, according to real estate listing website Redfin.



