Tom Cruise Sees Suri For First Time Since Split

For the first time since being “blindsided” by wife Katie Holmes‘ divorce filing on June 29, Tom Cruise has arrived in New York City to spend some quality time with his six-year-old daughter, Suri.



Cruise flew to New York after finishing shooting his film “Oblivion” in California Sunday and “the pair plan to spend several days together in the city,” a source told People magazine.

As Cruise carried Suri into a hotel Tuesday afternoon, an onlooker tells the magazine, “Tom looked really happy.”

He’s been dying to see her,” adds a Cruise source. “He’ll be with her whenever he can.”

See a photo of the two below from People.com and read the entire story HERE.

Photo: People.com

SEE ALSO: TomKat Divorce Agreement Will Keep Suri In NYC With Katie Holmes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.