Tom Cruise Seeks Sumner Redstone's Forgiveness

Page Six: THE guest list to Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes‘ weekend housewarming party read like a “people who I need to suck up to” list. One attendee said, “Everyone he’s been having issues with was invited: Sumner Redstone, Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, you name it. Then there were all the gays, which was hilarious because Scientology ‘cures’ gays . . . There’s a tenet in Scientology that basically says, ‘After you cut people off, you have to invite them back in.’ Especially if your career’s in trouble, I guess.”



