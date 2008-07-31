Tom Cruise's "Valkyrie" Not Delayed Because It Sucks, Says Co-Star

Tom Cruise’s next movie Valkyrie has been pushed back so many times, people are assuming it’s a dud that United Artists is trying to bury in February. But the film’s co-star Bill Nighy has come to Cruise’s defence, insisting Valkyrie wasn’t pushed back because it’s awful but just to film some more scenes. (Extra scenes UA hopes will transform the movie into a hit?)



Still, we believe Nighy. After all, when it comes to objectively assessing a movie’s prospects, how can you not trust a co-star?

MTV News: With four date changes, the most recent of which has the film opening on February 13, 2009, “Valkyrie” has had more starts and stops than the plot to assassinate Hitler from which it gets its title.

When a movie gets shifted as much as this one, it’s not unreasonable to assume it’s a stinker. But rumours of the film’s poor quality are patently untrue, co-star Bill Nighy insisted, telling MTV News that the film was pushed back for the very simple reason that it is still in production.

“We just shot some extra scenes for it,” said Nighy, who plays German General Friedrich Olbricht. “One of the reasons that the date was changed was in order to do the extra scenes, which they were always going to do if they felt [the film] warranted it. They’ve added some new stuff, and people are very excited about it.”

