Tom Cruise reportedly hasn't seen his daughter in 'about three years'

Toby Canham/Getty Images stringer Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, and their daughter Suri Cruise in 2008.

It’s been about three years since Tom Cruise saw Suri Cruise, the daughter he had with Katie Holmes, according to sources who spoke with Us Weekly.

Cruise and Holmes split up in June 2012, when Suri was six years old. At the time, some publications believed that if Suri stayed with Cruise, she would be sent to the Sea Organisation.

The Sea Org is a strict group within the Church of Scientology where members — including children — sign a contract to devote their lives to the church for the next billion years, according to “Going Clear: Scientology, Hollywood, and the Prison of Belief” by Lawrence Wright. (The Church of Scientology disputes much of the book.) Cruise is a devout Scientologist, and Wright believes he’s one of the most powerful people in the church.

Since the divorce, it seems that Holmes has been keeping her daughter far, far away from Cruise. The last time Cruise and Suri were photographed publicly together was in August 2012, when he took her to Walt Disney World.

“Tom has no relationship with Suri,” one source told Us Weekly.

Another source told the magazine that Holmes and Suri are “excommunicated” from Cruise’s life. The Church of Scientology has a practice called “Disconnection,” where members sever ties with individuals who are antagonistic towards the tenets of the church.

If Us Weekly is correct, this could be what Tom Cruise is doing to Holmes and Suri. The church denied that its members “cut ties with non-Scientologist friends or family members because they have chosen another religion” to Us Weekly.

