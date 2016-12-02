Tom Cruise is bringing 'The Mummy' back to life, and the movie has an intense new trailer

“The Mummy” franchise, which was a cash cow for Universal in the late 1990s and early 2000s and made Brendan Fraser an unlikely action star, is getting a reboot with Tom Cruise at the helm.

Following the spin-off “Scorpion King” movies — which failed to launch Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, though he would find his footing later, and then went straight to DVD — Cruise is serving as executive producer and starring in this reboot.

The story is set in modern times as an ancient princess awakes from her tomb and only Cruise can stop her from destroying the world.

The frightening CGI effects and some sweeping photography will definitely entice fans of a certain kind of action-adventure/horror movie.

Here’s the first teaser for the movie, which opens June 9, 2017:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.