Tom Cruise hilariously acted out his whole movie career with James Corden

You have to give Tom Cruise and James Corden points for dedication.

The movie star went on Corden’s “Late Late Show” and the two acted out what seemed to be Cruise’s entire filmography, down to almost every single starring credit — from early highlights like “Cocktail,” “Risky Business,” and “Top Gun” on down to “Eyes Wide Shut,” “Vanilla Sky” and every entry in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. Even “Rock of Ages” got a shoutout.

It was a manic, gleeful rundown. But the highlight is surely when Cuba Gooding Jr. shows up on the set in the middle of Cruise and Corden doing the “show me the money” scene from “Jerry Maguire.” (Gooding Jr., of course, actually acted opposite cruise in the Oscar-winning film.)

“If you’re going to do it, let me do it right,” Gooding Jr. said, before acting out the scene with Cruise himself.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.