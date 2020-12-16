Leaked audio reveals how Tom Cruise threatened to fire crew members of the new 'Mission Impossible' movie after they broke COVID-19 safety rules

Samantha Zucchi/Insidefoto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images Actor Tom Cruise and actress Hayley Atwell on the set of the film ‘Mission Impossible 7’ at Imperial Fora in Rome.

The Sun published an audio recording, which reportedly reveals Tom Cruise angrily admonishing the production crew on the “Mission: Impossible 7” set.

The movie already had to halt production earlier this year when COVID-19 first began to spread.

Cruise was reportedly reacting to two people who were standing closer together than the safety guidelines allow. He threatened to fire them if he saw it happen again.

“I’m on the phone with every f—— studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies,” Cruise says in the Sun’s audio. “We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf——.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The crew behind “Mission: Impossible 7” was forced to halt production earlier this year due to COVID-19 regulations and resumed in September with safety measures in place.

New leaked audio published by UK tabloid The Sun captures the franchise’s star, Tom Cruise, yelling angrily at crew members in the UK Warner Bros. Studios after COVID-19 safety rules were broken.

“And if you don’t do it, you’re fired,” he says in the audio. “I see you do it again you’re f—— gone.”

He goes on to seemingly point out several other individuals, making his point clear to a larger group.

“No apologies,” Cruise says. “You can tell it to the people that are losing their f—— homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education.”

Two sources close to the production confirmed to Variety that it was Cruise’s voice on the recording.

Representatives for Cruise and the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England, did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Paramount Pictures Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout.’

“He flew into a rage after spotting two of the crew standing within two meters of each other,” the Sun reported.

A statement on the website of Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden says “the welfare of our clients and colleagues is our primary concern” under a section for COVID-19 health and safety info.

“I’m on the phone with every f—— studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies,” Cruise says in the Sun’s audio. “We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf——.”

At one point, his voice raises even higher as he says, “We are not shutting this f—— movie down!”

You can listen to the full audio here.

Stefano Mazzola/Awakening/Getty Images Actor Tom Cruise arrives on set during the shooting of ‘Mission impossible 7’ on October 21, 2020 in Venice, Italy.

Production on movies and TV shows has resumed in the US with safety measures in place, like required face coverings and social distancing mandates. Even with guidelines in place, COVID-19 outbreaks have still happened.

Just last week, a CBS studios building in Los Angeles was the origin of sixteen cases, according to Variety.

Cruise has been a public advocate for the movie industry in the wake of COVID-19’s effect on studios, theatres, and more. Over the summer, he posted a video on Twitter showing his experience going to a movie theatre in the UK to see “Tenet.”

“It is great to be back in a movie theatre, everybody,” he says in the video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.