Tom Cruise has been training for a 'mind-blowing' Mission: Impossible 6 sequence for a year

Paramount Pictures Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.’

We have now gotten to the point where we go to see the “Mission: Impossible” movies just to witness how Tom Cruise has topped his last death-defying stunt.

Turns out for the sixth movie in the franchise Cruise has been training for a year on a sequence in the movie that will likely dazzle us.

Skydance Media CEO David Ellison, head of the production company behind the “M:I” movies, told Collider that Cruise has been working on something that is “mind-blowing.”

“I will say after the Burj [Khalifa] we thought it was going to be impossible to top that stunt, and then Tom did the A400M for the plane,” said Ellison, referring to the stunts Cruise did in “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” and “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation,” respectively.

“What Tom is doing in this movie I believe will top anything that’s come before. It is absolutely unbelievable — he’s been training for a year. It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie, and he has been working on it since right after ‘Rogue Nation’ came out.”

When Ellison’s quote first began making the rounds Monday on the internet, many assumed he was referring to simply a stunt Cruise is working on. However, we got some clarity from “Mission: Impossible 6” director Christopher McQuarrie, who tweeted that it’s not a stunt per se but a whole sequence of the movie he’s been training for.

Cruise’s costar in the “Mission: Impossible” movies, Rebecca Ferguson, told Business Insider over the weekend while she was doing press for her upcoming movie, “Life,” that they will begin filming “M:I 6” in early April.

We’ll find out what Cruise has up his sleeve when the movie opens in theatres in July 2018.

To be clear: it’s a SEQUENCE Cruise has spent a year training for. Not a stunt. The stunts are a hobby.

— ChristopherMcQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) March 20, 2017

