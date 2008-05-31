Tom Cruise Launches Self-Aggrandizing Web Site

USA Today writes: Tom Cruise has launched a website devoted to himself: www.TomCruise.com.Many stars have their own sites for fans, but Cruise’s belated entry to the Internet is of particular interest.



Few stars have seen themselves pilloried more on the Web than Cruise, who has watched numerous embarrassing moments ricochet around the Internet at warp speed. Who can forget watching the clips of Cruise appear on The Oprah Winfrey Show way back in June 2005, in the early days of Web 2.0? Read more from USA Today.

