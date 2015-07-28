Tom Cruise and Jimmy Fallon faced off in the most epic lip-synch battle ever

NBC Tom Cruise has late-night host Jimmy Fallon in his grasp.

We know Tom Cruise can cut across a dance floor, and we know he prefers to do the majority of his own movie stunts. Add lip-synch champ to his résumé.

While promoting his upcoming movie, “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation,” in theatres Friday, Cruise stopped by “The Tonight Show” to face off against host Jimmy Fallon in two intense rounds of lip-synching.

Fallon was no match for the “Mission Impossible” star, especially when Cruise busted out this move while grooving to The Weekend’s “Can’t Feel My Face”:

And then there was this move that drove the crowd wild:

Remember, Cruise is 53.

Fallon knew he was done for by the end of Cruise’s second performance, so like any good sport, he invited the actor to join him in lip-synching his final song, “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling” while serenading an engaged audience member.

The sketch is over 10 minutes, but it’s well worth the entire watch.

