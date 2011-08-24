Tom Cruise Hit 181 MPH On The Race Track Yesterday

Photo: © Garth Milan/Red Bull Media House North America, Inc.

AH, THE PERKS of being famous — like not having to queue to get into places. Or being able to take Formula 1 cars for a test drive.Now that the filming of the undoubtedly brilliant Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol is finished, Tom Cruise had a bit of spare time on his hands last week.



So, he stopped by the Willow Springs race track in Rosamond, California to test drive Red Bull’s wheels and promote the fact that F1 is making its return to North America next season after a four-year absence.

With David Coulthard serving as his wingman, Cruise spent seven hours zipping around the track, clocking an impressive 181 miles per hour, just 4mph lower than the Scot’s top speed.

“I was surprised that he picked it up so quickly and is such an accomplished driver,” Coulthard said afterwards. “His recall was incredible considering how complicated driving an F1 car is.”

Feel free to make as many Days of Thunder/Top Gun/Risky Business puns as you like in the comments below.

