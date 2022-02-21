Tom Cruise’s former manager recalls the actor refusing to speak to a waitress because he was ‘still in character’

Tom Cruise. Future Publishing / Getty Images

Tom Cruise’s first manager told the Daily Mail that the actor was a “perfectionist.”

She recalled Cruise once refused to speak to a waitress because he was “still in character.”

The waitress had recognized him during a break from shooting the 1981 movie “Taps.”

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Tom Cruise’s first manager Eileen Berlin recalled a time when the actor refused to speak to a waitress when she recognized him because he was still in character.

Berlin said Cruise, who she knows as “Tommy,” signed with her shortly after his 18th birthday but their professional relationship ended when he moved from New York, where Berlin was based, to LA following the success of “Top Gun.”

While she was managing Cruise, she said the now-famous actor refused to speak to a waitress at lunch because he was “still in character” while shooting the 1981 movie “Taps” at Valley Forge Military Academy in Pennsylvania.

Cruise as David Shawn in the 1981 movie ‘Taps.’ Major Studio Partners / Twentieth Century Fox

‘The waitress asked him ‘Aren’t you one of the actors?'” Berlin recalled, saying that Cruise was upset that the waitress had recognized him. “Tom said to us, ‘Please tell her not to ask me any questions. I’m still in character.'”

Berlin said the “Top Gun” actor was a “perfectionist” when it came to his movie career.

“What I have never seen is a real display of happiness in Tommy,” she said. “He was always very, very ambitious, very, very determined to be a star. And that made him a perfectionist. That’s what drove him when I managed him and I’m sure that’s what drives him now.”

Berlin also said that Cruise had a “terrible temper” that made headlines in 2020 when The Sun published leaked audio of Cruise was yelling angrily at his film crew on “Mission: Impossible 7” after COVID-19 safety rules were broken on set.

