Tom Cruise Rocks Out In Epic Sing-off With Comic-Con Panel Host Chris Hardwick

Kirsten Acuna

Tom Cruise broke out in song at Comic-Con with comedian Chris Hardwick and it was awesome. 

During Warner Bros. panel for Cruise’s upcoming film “Edge of Tomorrow,” the actor surprised panel host Hardwick when he said he knew they both played Stacee Jaxx in different versions of “Rock of Ages.”

From there, it was a full-out ’80s duet session between the two belting out Foreigner.

This is the stuff fans live for.

Here are Hardwick and Cruise afterward.

chris hardwick tom cruise

Hardwick had quite the reaction on Twitter to the event.

(By the way, Booker Dewitt is the main protagonist from popular game BioShock: Infinite.)

