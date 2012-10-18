Tom Cruise Causes Trouble In The New 'Jack Reacher' Trailer

Back in July, Paramount released a teaser trailer for Tom Cruise’s next film, “Jack Reacher.”



We’re finally getting a look at the first full trailer for the film in which Cruise plays an ex-military cop based on the popular Lee Child character.

If you think you’re getting another “Mission Impossible” film, think again.

Reacher’s no hero, and he doesn’t care about the law. Rather, he delivers his own brand of justice.

Watch below:

SEE ALSO: The first bloody trailer for the “Carrie” remake >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.