The 9 most controversial moments in Tom Cruise’s career

1999: Tom Cruise laughed while recounting a story where he restricted oxygen for a passenger on a plane.

During an appearance on the “Late Show with David Letterman” in 1999 , Tom Cruise recalled a moment where he restricted oxygen for a passenger when flying to Colorado. According to Cruise, he and his co-pilot as well as a passenger were using oxygen masks because they were flying at high altitudes. However, Cruise said that he soon realized that he did not have enough oxygen to stay alert at that altitude.

Cruise then said he and the co-pilot decided to turn off the oxygen mask for the passenger so that they could continue their journey.

This caused the audience and Cruise to laugh. As he continued telling the story of how the passenger passed out due to the lack of oxygen, Cruise kept laughing, making Letterman appear uncomfortable.

At first, Letterman was confused and asked: “But honestly, looking at it from another direction isn’t that attempted manslaughter? You just turned a guy’s oxygen off. You’re lucky you’re not doing time, for the love of God.”

Once Letterman was assured of the passenger’s safety, the host joined in with Cruise’s laughter.