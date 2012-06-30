Tom Cruise And Katie Holmes Are Divorcing!

Five years after tying the knot in an Italian castle in 2006, Tom Cruise, 49, and Katie Holmes, 33, are divorcing, People magazine is reporting exclusively.



“This is a personal and private matter for Katie and her family,” Holmes’s attorney Jonathan Wolfe told the mag. “Katie’s primary concern remains, as it always has been, her daughter’s best interest.”

Meanwhile, Cruise’s camp just released the following statement: “Kate has filed for divorce and Tom is deeply saddened and is concentrating on his three children. Please allow them their privacy to work this out.”

The couple have one daughter together, six-year-old Suri Cruise. We can only imagine what she’ll think of this news.

Holmes, who reportedly “blindsided” Cruise by filing the divorce docs, is asking for sole legal custody and “primary residential custody” of Suri, TMZ is reporting.

According to TMZ, Holmes is also asking for a “suitable amount” of child support and a division of property.

The couple do reportedly have a prenuptial agreement for their combined assets of an estimated $275 million, but most of that was made by Cruise—who just had the most successful film of his career with December’s “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol,” which brought in $693,054,071 at the box office worldwide.

It seems like just yesterday that Cruise, who can currently be seen in “Rock of Ages,” was jumping on Oprah‘s couch professing his love for his new bride.

Cruise, who turns 50-years-old on July 3, did an interview with Playboy magazine in May, in which he discussed Holmes but no mention of trouble in paradise.

“She is an extraordinary person, and if you spent five minutes with her, you’d see it,” the actor told the mag. “Everything she does, she does with this beautiful creativity. She’s funny and charming, and when she walks into the room, I just feel better. I’m a romantic. I like doing things like creating romantic dinners, and she enjoys that.”

This was the first marriage for Holmes and third for Cruise, who was previously married to Nicole Kidman, with whom he has two children, and actress Mimi Rogers.

