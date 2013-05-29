Tom Cruise And David Beckham Sat Next To Each Other At Kings Playoff Game

It is not unusual to see celebrities at playoff games for Los Angeles sports franchises. But you will be hard-pressed to ever see more powerful celebrities sitting so close to each other, than David Beckham, his wife Victoria Beckham, and Tom Cruise, all sitting next to each other.



This was the scene at tonight’s L.A. Kings game against the San Jose Sharks. And while it is hard to imagine Becks ever being relegated to the second row, Cruise is one guy that will make that happen…



