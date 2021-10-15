All of Tom Cruise’s action movies, ranked by critics

“Days of Thunder” (1990) is one of Cruise’s most poorly received films to date.

Synopsis: Two NASCAR rivals become friends when they are both injured in an accident, but then they work toward competing in the Daytona 500.

“Nothing remotely surprising happens in ‘Days of Thunder,’ which is just the way the filmmakers want it,” Dave Kehr wrote at the Chicago Tribune in 1990. “This is the kind of monstrously overgrown commercial movie (unofficial estimates have placed the budget at $US100 ($AU135) million) that depends entirely on the microscopic pleasures of having one’s most routine expectations fulfilled.”