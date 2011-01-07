Tom Coughlin Tells Haters To "Line Up And Kiss My A**"

The Giants didn’t make the playoff this year, but coach Tom Coughlin doesn’t really care. 10 wins is hard!



As Coughlin told his players in his post-game speech from Week 17, if anyone doesn’t agree, they can “line up and kiss my arse.” Showtime’s Inside The NFL caught the footage.



It’s good thing the Giants owners agreed, or he’d be kissing some butts this week as he searched for a new job.

